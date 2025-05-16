NPA, Lagos govt clear miscreants, hoodlums, shanties from Port corridor

Determined to clear the port corridors of congestion, eliminate security threats, and address environmental hazards that have long plagued Nigerian ports, the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and relevant security agencies, has embarked on a three-day full-scale clean-up and sensitisation operation at the Lagos port corridors.

This exercise, tagged “NPA Security Clearance Operations 2025,” aims to tackle the various issues hindering smooth operations at the ports and pave the way for greater port efficiency.

The scope of this extensive clean-up operation covers all entry approaches to the Tin Can Island Complex, Lagos Port Complex, Kirikiri Lighter Terminals I & II, and the surrounding port environs.

The goal is to clear out criminal elements, miscreants, hoodlums, shanties, kiosks, machinery, equipment, and containers that obstruct the free flow of traffic and pose a threat to the safety of personnel, cargo, and vessels.

This initiative also aligns with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code measures developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to ensure the safety and security of ports worldwide.

Flagging off the exercise, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said, “The ports’ access roads and environs are international corridors and gateways to the national economy. We have a duty to collaborate as necessary to ensure sanity is maintained.”

He added, “These operations will not only improve the safety and security of the ports but also contribute to the nation’s economic growth. The congestion and delays caused by these issues have been major hindrances to efficient port operations, affecting trade facilitation and, ultimately, the nation’s GDP.”

Dr. Dantsoho, who was represented by the General Manager of Security at NPA, Mr. Anthony Edosomwan, during the flag-off of the three-day exercise, noted that to ensure the success of this clean-up, the NPA’s security division had previously conducted media enlightenment campaigns to sensitise the public on the importance of the exercise.

“This is a crucial step in garnering support and cooperation from all stakeholders, including port users, traders, and residents in the surrounding areas,” he stressed.

The Managing Director further reiterated that the Authority remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving environmental sustainability and maintaining a clear and safe port environment. “Indeed, the negative impact of pollution and encroachment on the ports cannot be ignored. This clean-up operation benefits not only port operations but also the surrounding communities and the environment as a whole,” he added.

Dr. Dantsoho noted that the NPA’s Security Clearance Operations 2025 is part of a broader initiative aimed at tackling congestion issues and paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable future for Nigeria’s ports.

He emphasised that by collaborating with relevant agencies and conducting necessary awareness campaigns, the NPA seeks public cooperation. “Management, therefore, calls on all and sundry to support and cooperate with this clean-up operation for a safer, more secure, and environmentally friendly port environment,” he concluded.

