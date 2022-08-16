Nigerians ignorant of several laws protecting them ― Farounbi

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi has said it was important for Nigerians to be well informed of the laws that govern them, to avoid being victims of such laws that should protect them.

Farounbi said many Nigerians become violators of laws of the land as a result of ignorance and low sensitization campaign from relevant government agencies.

Farounbi stated this during a drama presentation on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law titled “Make Am/Break Am” organized by the Hope For Second Change Foundation (HOSEC).

Speaking, he said there is a need for constant sensitisation and education of Nigerians particularly on laws that concern the protection of lives and property.

Farounbi said: “It is a major flaw in Nigeria, that we will just make laws. And when you arrest somebody, he will say, I don’t know about the law but the court would say ignorance is not an excuse. We should seek to educate our people, particularly on laws that are pertinent to the protection of lives, protection of property.

“We can make the society better, crime-free and habitable if we reduce violence at homes and by extension, the society.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In particular, he tasked lawmakers in state houses of assembly to engage in a massive public enlightenment campaign on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition law for residents to be aware of the content, provisions and the protection they are to enjoy.

He emphasized the need for mentorship for the youth which he said was necessary to nurture them to become better citizens.

Farounbi particularly commended Hope For Second Chance Foundation for deeming it fit to sensitize the public on the VAPP law through the stage play.

The stage play provided an opportunity to sensitize the audience on the position of the law on rape, female genital mutilation, incest, domestic violence, different forms of abuses and the punishments attached to them.

In her address, Executive Director, HOSEC, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile, said the VAPP law would not serve its purpose if people were not aware of its content, provisions and punishment.

She appealed to theatre practitioners to mainstream the awareness of the VAPP law into movies, music and theatre.





Otesile said 118 cases of gender-based violence were attended to by HOSEC within 2021 and 2022, with the provision of psychosocial supports where necessary.

In his goodwill message, Mr Tunde Odunlade explained that the use of art and culture can be adopted to enlighten, inform and correct all social ills in the country.