Obi, Ortom, Donald Duke, others meet Wike in Port Harcourt

By Amaechi Okonkwo - Port Harcourt
Wike in Port Harcourt,

As the rift between the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike continues to fester other political parties and politicians are capitalising on the rift to woo Wike to their camp.

Tuesday, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, among other politicians in the South visited Wike in his private residence.

Those who joined Obi in the meeting are Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke.

Like other such meetings, the Tuesday meeting was also held behind closed-door and took place at about 12 am, with the guests seen smiling in a photograph taken in front of the governor’s private residence along Ada George road in Port Harcourt.

There were no details of the meeting that lasted for a few hours as there was no information to the press about the details of the meeting.

However, Governor Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed to the press that Obi indeed visited Governor Wike’s private residence.

He said, “Obi visited the governor’s private residence.”

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate had in June 22nd this year visited the governor and had a closed-door meeting.

