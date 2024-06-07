The journey to the finale continued last Sunday with an unexpected eviction as fans had to say a sad goodbye to the lively and energetic Jennifer. According to Omawumi, Jennifer was one of the best vocalists on the show, and her eviction served as an eye-opener on the importance for viewers and fans to vote for their favourite contestant to keep them on the show, as the judges no longer have the final say.

Jennifer had one last opportunity to wow the audience, and she did just that with her rendition of ‘Lonely at the Top’ by Asake.

On that edition of Nigerian Idol, contestants performed songs from Africa by A-list African artistes, and all of them delivered outstanding performances. Gracia opened the show with her rendition of Miriam Makeba’s Pata Pata, earning positive comments from the judges. It was a prelude to the outstanding performances to come.

Her performance was followed by Maio’s cover of Joeboy’s hit song, ‘Nobody’. He gave an exceptional performance and perfectly carried the viewers along with his vibe on stage. After his performance, Ric Hassani praised Maio’s ability to infuse his unique style into any song, while Omawumi highlighted his ability to blend the loved ‘Naija’ energy into his performances, noting that he is not only a good singer but also knows how to connect with the audience.

Lady Ruth was next as she rocked the stage to deliver a beautiful rendition of Tems’ ‘Try Me’. The judges noted that her vocals did the song justice. Bringing his “star energy,” Lammy performed next with Wizkid’s hit song, ‘Holla at Your Boy’. While all the judges lauded Lammy for delivering a concert-like star performance, they reminded him that it was a singing competition and he needed to also ensure that he ‘sings’ more during his performances.

Mira Clear left everyone stunned with her rendition of Kedike, a song by Chidinma. The judges were blown away by her vocals. She also did a good job switching up the song by including a rap which left the judges positively stunned. Fan favourite, David Garland gave an electrifying performance of Reekado Banks’ ‘Easy’ (Jeje). His star power showed everyone that he is indeed a powerhouse and definitely one to look out for.

Stevie’s performance of Davido’s ‘Feel’ was so impressive that even the judges were blown away. 9ice humorously remarked that it felt as though Davido himself had taken Stevie’s place in the performance, suggesting that Stevie gave Davido a run for his money. He also commended Stevie for the work he put into both his singing and performance. Chioma was up next and delivered a stunning rendition of Omawumi’s In the Music. As a judge on the show, Omawumi expressed her excitement at seeing a beautiful performance of her song. She later joined Chioma on stage after her performance, and together they delivered a captivating duet, creating a truly beautiful moment.

The final performance of the night was by Chima, who closed the show perfectly with his rendition of Chike’s ‘Beautiful People’. His stellar performance left Ric Hassani nearly speechless and had both the judges and the audience cheering. The judges unanimously agreed that this was one of the best performances of the evening. Having been the first to perform last week and the last to perform on Sunday’s show, Chima continues to raise the bar for the other contestants and fans can’t wait to see his next performance.

Read Also: NYSC seeks stakeholders’ support against unqualified graduates