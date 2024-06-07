THE maiden edition of Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival has been scheduled to hold between November 27 and December 7, 2024, at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, IbejuLekki, Lagos.

The socio-cultural event has received recognition from the Lagos State government as its Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism is ready to partner with the organisers in staging the carnival.

The Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival 2024, which signifies mass movement of the people is the brain child of the Founder and President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.

The Lagos State government in a letter to the organisers from the office of the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, to the Governor, Idris Aregbe, noted that the decision to recognise and partner with the organisers of this maiden carnival is because it aligned with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

According to the letter: ‘‘In line with the T.H.E.EM.E.S agenda of this present administration which is to support and create an enabling environment for creative talents to thrive which the organisers of the Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival has keyed into, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, hereby announces partnership with the organisers of Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival.

It added that the maiden edition initiative, which is scheduled to hold from November 27 to December 7 at Ikegun, Lagos State, is designed to foster a connection between the African continent and the people of African origin who live in the Diaspora and have become largely disconnected from the continent due to historical events.’’

‘‘Lagos State is seen as a portal through which these Diasporas can access whatever part of the continent they wish to connect with inclusive of Nigeria.

“The Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival is projected to generate economic benefits especially forex income flows from tourists, youth employment opportunities, grassroots stakeholders’ participation and local entrepreneurs inclusion.’’

‘‘The Lagos State government is assuring you of their full support and partnership as the initiative is a laudable one that is channeled towards tourism development and social inclusion of the youths in the grassroots.

‘‘The Ministry of Tourism through the office of the Special Adviser is willing and ready to work with you on this initiative and ensure that the Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival achieve its goals and also create the envisaged economic and social benefits for Lagos State and Africa at large.’’

It is to be noted that Akinboboye, which since last year began the unveiling of 52 tourism products, with one product weekly, for the Nigerian tourism market from his vast creative repertoire, recently unfolded the Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival as one of his 52 tourism products.

