The Ibadan Civic centre was aglow on May 25, 2024, as dignitaries and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the 70th birthday of Alhaja Chief (Mrs) Sidikat Folajomi Alade.

The event, held at the prestigious venue on Agodi, Gate road, was a testament to her enduring legacy and the high esteem in which she is held.

The celebrant, a respected figure in the community, was surrounded by family, friends, and notable personalities from various sectors.

Her children, Chief Mubarak Alade; Alade Adekunle Taofeek Founder/CEO, Pathway Advisors Limited; Alade Abolade Mueez, Mrs Serifat Akindele and Alade Anifat were prominently present, ensuring that every detail of the celebration was perfect.

The atmosphere was filled with joy, gratitude, and admiration for a woman whose life has touched many.

Among the distinguished guests was Mr Seun Fakorede, whose presence underscored the significance of the occasion. Known for his dynamic contributions to the state, Fakorede’s attendance highlighted the respect and admiration that Alhaja Chief (Mrs) Sidikat Folajomi Alade commands across generations.

The event also saw the presence of Chief Ahmed Ajibola, the Chairman of Copacapana, who spoke warmly about the celebrant’s impact on the community. Chief Ajibola, a close associate, shared heartfelt anecdotes, reflecting the celebrant’s dedication and influence.

Adding to the significance of the gathering was the attendance of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Matters, Victor Olojede. His presence emphasised the celebrant’s connection to various facets of society, including education and youth development.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Honourable Yusuf Adebisi who acknowledged Alhaja Alade’s contributions to the socio-political landscape. His presence was a testament to her influence and the respect she commands within political circles.

The celebration was marked by a series of tributes, performances, and speeches, each highlighting different aspects of Alade’s life. Guests spoke of her unwavering commitment to community service, her role as a matriarch, and her enduring legacy.

In her speech, the celebrant expressed deep gratitude to those who attended and supported her throughout her life. She spoke fondly of her journey, her challenges, and her triumphs, inspiring many with her words of wisdom and grace.

