The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has vowed to eliminate the fraudulent enrolment of unqualified persons for the one-year mandatory national service, appealing to stakeholders to support the Corps in achieving the goal.

The Corps particularly appealed to the Corps-producing institutions, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Federal Ministry of Education, and SIDMACH Technologies among other stakeholders to continue to support efforts of NYSC to ensure the integrity of the mobilisation process.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2024 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop with the theme, “Strengthening Collaboration with Stakeholders for Effective NYSC Mobilisation Process,” said the mobilisation process is not merely a procedural necessity, but the foundation upon which the edifice of national service is built.

“The mobilisation process is the first step in a journey that shapes the lives of very large number of Nigerian youths. It is therefore imperative that we are circumspect in the course of conduct of this exercise.

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on our past successes, analyze our current practices, and envision a future where the NYSC continues to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for national development,” the director general said.

NYSC Director of Mobilisation, Hajia Walida Isa, however, noted that the fraudulent enrollment of unqualified persons has continued to plague the Corps efforts, requiring stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in approach.

She explained NYSC pre-mobilization workshop was an important part of the NYSC mobilization process which brings together the Scheme, Corps producing institutions, and other stakeholders to brainstorm and strategize for continuous improvement of the exercise and service delivery.

Isa said: “It is heart-warming to note that we have in recent years experienced impressive performance, leading to great reduction in the challenges of the mobilization process.

“This was achieved through the numerous innovations introduced and the enhanced level of collaboration with all stakeholders.

“However, a lot is still required to be done, as it has been observed that there is the menace of fraudulent enrolment of unqualified persons which happens in multiple dimensions.

“As we approach another batch of NYSC Mobilization, amidst the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, we must continue to address the contemporary issues facing corps members mobilization in Nigeria.

“The mobilization process is essential for our nation’s development, but it is not without its challenges, particularly the fraudulent enrollment of unqualified persons, which continues to plague our efforts, requiring us to remain vigilant and proactive in our approach.

“One of the key tools at our disposal is Information and Communication Technology (ICT). While ICT offers numerous benefits, it also presents us with unique challenges that must be addressed.

“As we strive for continuous improvement, we must also recognize the importance of our partnerships with organizations such as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Federal Ministry of Education, and SIDMACH Technologies,” she stated.

On his part, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has promised to rehabilitate some of the facilities at the FCT National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa.

Wike who was the guest of honour, was represented by the Head of Civil Service of the FCT Civil Service, Samuel Atang.

The Minister revealed that

received the request for the rehabilitation of the facilities to provide a conducive environment for Corps Members.

“So, we will be liaising with the appropriate authority within the Corps to make sure that the rehabilitation process and provision of all other basic facilities are completed within the shortest possible time.

“This will be in addition to other numerous supports to the Scheme by the FCT administration. I assure you that we will continue to support the NYSC in achieving its mandate in the Federal Capital Territory and indeed the nation of Nigeria.”

He further admonished participants to give due attention to the discourse and contribute meaningfully to come up with workable solutions that would enhance the mobilisation process.

