Nigerian farmers earn $40m under FG/IFAD value chain development programme

Nigerian smallholder farmers have earned over $40 million in agricultural sales under the Federal Government and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) co-funded Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), according to the IFAD Country Director, Mrs Dede Ekoue.

Ekoue made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during the inception workshop of the 12th Joint Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and IFAD Supervision Mission of the VCDP.

The $334 million programme, jointly financed by IFAD and the Federal Government, has been instrumental in transforming smallholder agriculture, particularly in rice and cassava value chains.

Ekoue described the initiative as a testament to Nigeria’s resolve to strengthen food systems, boost productivity, and improve rural livelihoods.

Highlighting key achievements of the programme, she said rice yields among participating farmers had increased to 5–6 metric tonnes per hectare, compared to the national average of 2–2.5 tonnes.

She added that through the Commodity Alliance Forum (CAF), the project’s flagship public-private-producer partnership platform, farmers had generated over $40 million in sales from 878 formal agreements with off-takers, benefitting more than 16,000 rice farmers across participating states.

“These achievements reflect the power of collaboration between federal and state governments, farmers, communities, the private sector, and IFAD.

“We are proud to see how the VCDP aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP), and the AU Kampala Declaration on agricultural transformation,” Ekoue said.

The IFAD Country Director also noted that over 39,000 beneficiaries, including 12,000 youth and 22,000 women, had been trained in income-generating activities, helping them to transition from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

She highlighted several sustainable innovations under the programme, including the conversion of agricultural by-products into briquettes and animal feed, promoting environmental sustainability and new business models for women and youth.

To strengthen resilience, she said IFAD had introduced climate-smart agricultural practices, digital weather and market information tools, and investments in irrigation, land development, and erosion control through the Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP).

Ekoue announced that IFAD had approved a two-year extension for the VCDP to consolidate its gains and achieve new milestones.

“This 12th supervision mission will assess our progress, address implementation challenges, and shape the next phase of the programme,” she added.

In her remarks, Dr Fatima Aliyu, the National Programme Coordinator of VCDP, said the programme had successfully demonstrated that smallholder farming can be both profitable and sustainable, challenging long-held assumptions that large-scale farming is the only viable model for agribusiness.

“When you go to any VCDP state, you will see ownership; you will see that lives have been changed. Our farmers are employers of labour, they are creditworthy, and they have proven that smallholder farming can deliver economic scale,” Dr Aliyu said.

She emphasised that the VCDP’s focus on empowering smallholder farmers directly supports the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises social inclusion, food security, and poverty reduction in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Iluromi Adebola, Director of the Federal Department of Development Partners Projects (FD-DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, described the VCDP as one of the government’s flagship agricultural development initiatives.

She said the programme, which is implemented in nine states — Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Taraba, Anambra, and Ogun — continues to deliver remarkable achievements in productivity, market linkages, and the inclusion of women and youth.

“The testimonies of beneficiaries and the visible transformation in the field are strong evidence of success. The Federal Ministry remains deeply committed to sustaining and consolidating these achievements and ensuring that the programme’s impact reaches more households across Nigeria,” Adebola said.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the VCDP, expressing confidence that with sustained IFAD partnership, the programme would continue to drive economic diversification, food security, and rural transformation.

The supervision mission, which runs through October 31, will evaluate progress, share best practices, and make recommendations to strengthen implementation and scale up impact in the coming years.

