‘I’m a professor’, Umahi, Rufai Oseni clash on Arise TV show

The Morning Show on Arise Television witnessed a heated exchange on Tuesday morning when the Minister of Works, David Umahi , became visibly agitated during an interview.

The core of the disagreement stemmed from questions posed by anchor Rufai Oseni , leading to a tense back-and-forth that captured the attention of viewers.

Umahi, at several points, expressed his displeasure with the line of questioning, which ultimately escalated into a personal dispute involving accusations and counter-accusations.

The minister’s response to Oseni’s inquiries was often delivered with a sharp tone, reflecting his frustration at the questions thrown at him by the anchor.

The interview took an unexpected turn as personal attacks and assertions dominated the discourse, overshadowing the initial focus on the Minister’s portfolio and the ongoing projects under his supervision.

The conflict further intensified when Oseni directly accused Umahi of reporting him to President Bola Tinubu over his criticism of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.

Umahi vehemently denied this accusation, dismissing Oseni’s assertion as “unfounded and belittling”.

The former Ebonyi governor asserted his professional expertise in engineering, prompting further challenges from the anchor, who questioned the legitimacy of his claim of being a professor in the field.

The minister insisted on his professorship, maintaining that his extensive practical experience in engineering qualified him for the title, regardless of formal academic recognition. This assertion was met with skepticism and direct inquiry from Oseni, creating a significant point of contention between the duo.

The climax of the interaction involved several sharp exchanges, with Umahi repeatedly telling Oseni to ‘keep quiet’ and accusing him of lacking understanding of the engineering field.

The minister challenged Oseni’s qualifications to question his expertise and authority on matters pertaining to his field.

Umahi’s comments included phrases like ‘You don’t understand anything’ and ‘You are too small for me to report the President,’ reinforcing his dismissal of Oseni’s arguments.

The anchor, in turn, responded with a measure of restraint, urging Umahi to ‘keep dignifying yourself’ and allowing the audience to draw their own conclusions.

The episode left a lasting impression on viewers, who were quick to share their opinions across various social media platforms.