CVR: Over 6.8m Nigerians complete voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that a total of 6.85 million Nigerians had registered in the pre-online phase of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as of October 5.

The commission made this known in its Week Six update published on its official website on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

INEC explained that out of the total pre-online registrations, 3.58 million, representing 52.23 per cent, are female, while 3.27 million, representing 47.77 per cent, are male.

The data also indicates that 4,689,637 of those who registered online are youths between the ages of 18 and 34, underscoring the growing interest of young Nigerians in participating in the country’s electoral process.

Further breakdown shows that 1,728,384 of the registrants are students, while 154,479 are Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), reflecting INEC’s ongoing efforts to make voter registration more inclusive and accessible.

On the physical registration exercise, INEC said a total of 1,216,048 Nigerians had completed their registration as of the same date. Of this number, 658,766 completed the process after initial online pre-registration, while 557,282 registered directly through physical means at designated INEC centres nationwide.

The commission noted that of the total completed registrations, 675,222, representing 55.53 per cent, were female, and 540,826, representing 44.47 per cent, were male.

INEC emphasised that youth participation remains dominant, with 897,676 of the completed registrations coming from individuals aged 18 to 34. In addition, students made up a significant portion, with 424,126 completed registrations in Week Six alone.

The data also revealed that 17,450 PWDs successfully completed their registration during the period under review, a development the commission described as a reflection of its commitment to ensuring all eligible Nigerians, regardless of physical ability, can exercise their right to vote.

INEC said it will continue to provide regular updates on the CVR process as part of its transparency drive and to keep the public informed about progress ahead of future elections.

(NAN)