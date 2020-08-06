Nigerian Army to build reference hospital in South-East

Nigerian Army says it has concluded plans to boost healthcare delivery in South-East by building a state-of-the-art Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Yusuf said that the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the hospital would be performed on Aug. 7 at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki.

“This hospital project when completed will be a world-class and state-of-the-art hospital that will meet the needs of Nigerian Army personnel and the civil populace in the South-East region of the country.

“It will indeed boost the morale of troops and their families as well as contribute to the development of host community, Abakaliki and Ebonyi State in general,” he said.

The Army spokesman said that the event would kick-off 10 a.m. prompt at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki. Nigerian Army

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…