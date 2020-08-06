Zamfara flood: Matawalle assures relief materials will be distributed soon  

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has assured that relief materials will be distributed to the recent victims of flood in Zurmi local government area of the state.

To this end, he directed the state Directorate of Disaster and Humanitarian Affairs to immediately assess and send its report so that relief materials will be distributed to the victims.

The recent flood had led to the destruction of hundreds of houses thereby rendering many families homeless.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Wednesday, remarked that the state governor, Bello Matawalle, extends his sympathy to the recent victims affected by the flood.

The governor noted that this natural calamity was an act of God, saying his heart is with them. He equally urged them to accept it as an act of ibada(religious obligation).

“I was told that some families were rendered homeless as a result of the downpour which damaged their farm products and houses.

While praying for Almighty Allah to avert future occurrence, Matawalle directed the state Directorate of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs to immediately visit the area and assess the level of the damage in order to give immediate assistance to the affected communities.

He assured that relief materials will soon be provided to all the affected communities as soon as the government receives the report of the damage.

Governor Matawalle also called on the people of the state to ensure total clearing of all waterways, drainages and culverts in order to have a free floor of all rainwater especially in this month of August.

He added that the clearing will make the environment more hygienic and accessible to all inhabitants which will be free from all forms of diseases.

It was gathered that Zamfara State is one of the few states in the country that the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) had warned that it would experience a heavy flood.

