CLO lauds FG’s works on second Niger bridge, others

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has commended the Federal Government on the ongoing works on Second Niger Bridge as well as Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highways.

The CLO Chairman in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

“We also laud the great work being done at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the Buhari administration,’’ he added.

CLO chairman, Ezekwueme, however, appealed to the federal government to rehabilitate Owerri-Onitsha and Nnewi-Uga-Okigwe Federal highways linking Imo and Anambra States within the South-East.

He noted that the conditions of the roads and the attendant heavy traffic jam had bought untold hardship and nightmare to travellers and other road users.

According to CLO Chairman, the roads are currently death trap for road users and commuters and a source of worry to residents.

“The roads are inaccessible and deplorable and if urgent steps are not taken at this peak of the rainy season, it will cause more excruciating sufferings and horrendous havoc to the citizenry and road users.

“The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, should pay urgent working visits to the roads for on the spot assessment of the despicable condition of the roads.

“He should direct Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence palliative rehabilitating works on the roads,’’ he said.

(NAN)

