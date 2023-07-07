The Nigerian Army on Friday conducted a free medical outreach for both old and young people in Taraba state to keep the residents healthy.

Tribune Online reports that the Army also staged a sanitation exercise around Jalingo’s main market to keep it clean and healthy.

Speaking during the event at the Emir’s palace in Jalingo, the commander (6) brigade of the Nigerian Army Jalingo, Brigadier General Frank Etim explained that the development was part of the weeklong Army Day celebration 2023, to mark her 160 years of existence.

Etim disclosed that the Army has tough it wise that service to the nation was beyond fighting the war but inclusive of other humanitarian services to enjoy more love and prayers from all Nigerians.

According to him, “the exercise which is holding across 36 states of the federation, was to also reciprocate the love and prayers Nigerians have been demonstrating in the Army.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Usman Gassol, secretary to the Jalingo Emirate council, commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture. According to him, the development was a moral burster for the community to offer more prayers for the Nigerian Army while defending the nation and for the development of the scheme.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE