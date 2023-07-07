The Taraba State government has announced the relaxation of a 24-hour curfew in Karim-Lamido local government area, extending the curfew by 12 hours.

The curfew will now be in effect from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM until further notice from the government.

In a press statement issued by Mr Yusuf Sanda, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Agbu Kefas, it was revealed that the decision to relax the curfew came after Governor Kefas held constructive discussions with key stakeholders from the communities involved in the dispute in Karim Lamido local government.

The statement further highlighted that the government has observed positive cooperation between the Wurkun and Karimjo communities following a meeting with community leaders.

In light of these developments, the decision to gradually ease the curfew was made.

