Nigeria@65: True progress must touch every home – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, urging leaders to ensure that progress is felt in every home and not just reflected in statistics.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this in his independence message on Wednesday in Abuja.

He encouraged Nigerians to set aside ethnic, religious, and political divisions and work together for the common good.

According to him, government reforms have come with temporary hardship, with many households struggling under rising costs of living, food insecurity, unemployment, and inflation.

“We must be honest about the unfinished business of nation-building, economic reforms are necessary, but they have brought temporary hardship for millions of Nigerians.

“The rising cost of living, food insecurity, unemployment, and inflation continue to weigh heavily on households.

“True progress must be measured not only by statistics, but by the food on every table, the security of every community, and the opportunities available to every child.

“We pray that God will grant our leaders the wisdom, courage, and strength to drive the reforms to a point where Nigerians will rejoice, and may He protect them from sycophants who do not mean well for our nation,” he said.

Okoh also noted that insecurity—ranging from banditry and kidnapping to communal conflicts—remains a serious challenge, calling for stronger cooperation between security agencies, communities, and faith-based organisations.

He expressed concern over the brain drain, stressing that the country continues to lose its brightest talents to opportunities abroad.

“We also recognise that young people are Nigeria’s greatest asset. Their energy, creativity, and determination hold the key to a better tomorrow.

“Yet, the persistent brain drain, where many of our brightest minds leave for opportunities abroad, remains a critical challenge.

“Nigeria must create the enabling environment that encourages its citizens, especially the youth, to stay, thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Investment in education, innovation and youth empowerment must remain a national priority, ensuring that no young Nigerian is left behind,” he said.

Marking the anniversary, Okoh urged citizens to renew their commitment to justice, equity, and good governance.

“Let us embrace hard work, pay our taxes faithfully, support local production, and show love to one another as one people under God.

“The dawn of a new Nigeria is possible. With God’s help and our shared determination, we shall build a nation where peace, prosperity, and unity flourish for generations to come,” he added.

(NAN)

