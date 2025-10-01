Nigeria@65: Tinubu disburses N99.5bn in student loans

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday restated his administration’s focus on supporting Nigerian youths and driving economic reforms as the country marked its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a national broadcast from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu described young Nigerians as the nation’s “greatest assets,” encouraging them to dream big and pursue opportunities in science, technology, sports, arts, and the creative sector.

He outlined initiatives already in place to back education, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

According to him, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has so far provided N99.5 billion in student loans and N44.7 billion in upkeep allowances to about 510,000 students in 228 higher institutions.

“Our administration, through policies and funding, will continue to give you wings to fly sky-high.

“We created NELFUND to support students with loans for their educational pursuits. Approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the FCT have benefited from this initiative, covering 228 higher institutions,” he said.

Tinubu also noted that the Credicorp scheme had disbursed N30 billion in loans to 153,000 Nigerians for vehicles, solar power, home improvements, and digital devices. Additionally, the YouthCred programme, launched in June, has begun providing credit to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to assist with their resettlement.

He said the Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, developed with the Bank of Industry, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, and Islamic Development Bank, was close to full rollout to boost the technology and creative industries further.

Speaking on the economy, the President acknowledged that current reforms had created difficulties, with inflation and high living costs affecting many citizens.

“The alternative of allowing our country to descend into economic chaos or bankruptcy was not an option. Sacrifices made were laying a new foundation cast in concrete, not on quicksand,” he said.

He stressed that progress should be measured not just by figures but also by improvements in food security, education, electricity, and safer communities.

Tinubu called on state and local governments to support federal efforts by driving productivity and innovation.

“Let us be a nation of producers, not just consumers. Let us farm our land and build factories to process our produce. Let us patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ goods. I say Nigeria first,” he declared.

The President assured Nigerians that a more prosperous and self-reliant country was achievable and urged citizens to work together in the nation-building process.

(NAN)

