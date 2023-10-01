The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman has extended his felicitations to the people of Bauchi State and all Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

The Speaker mentioned that Nigeria has achieved an appreciable level of development in all sectors of human endeavour, hence the reason all Nigerians celebrate this auspicious day.

He recalled the sacrifices made by the country’s founding fathers and the contributions of political, religious, and community leaders that resulted in Nigeria emerging strong and united despite the numerous challenges faced since 1960.

However, the Speaker noted that problems such as insecurity, inflation, the economic downturn, and corruption still pose serious threats to the existence and progress of the country.

He stressed the need for all Nigerians to draw inspiration from our heroes of the past by making sacrifices and working together with authorities to find lasting solutions to the persistent problems afflicting Nigeria.

As a solution to the serious hardships and the declining economy of the country, the Speaker encouraged youths to take the lead in agriculture and the private sector.

He emphasised that heavy reliance on the civil service and other salaried jobs could spell doom for the prosperity and economic status of Nigerians.

Abubakar Suleiman commended the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, for transforming the fortunes of the state since assuming office as Governor in 2019.

He described the governor as the true heir of the founding father and first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, of blessed memory.

While praying to Almighty Allah to bless Nigeria and provide solutions to its problems, the Speaker affirmed that the Bauchi State House of Assembly would remain strong and resolute in enacting laws and legislation that continue to propel the state towards economic growth and development, as stated in a release by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

