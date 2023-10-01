Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, professionally known as Ilebaye, has emerged as the winner of the Allstars season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, declared Ilebaye as the winner during the finale live show after she garnered the highest votes in the final week.

She triumphed over fellow finalists Mercy, CeeC, Cross, Adekunle, and Pere to claim the 120 million grand prize in the Allstars edition of the reality show.

A total of 24 housemates, including four guest housemates, participated in the show, which premiered on July 23, 2023, and concluded on October 1, 2023.

The season finale show featured performances from popular Afrobeat stars Skales and Bnxn.

At just 22 years old, Ilebaye, the youngest housemate, has joined the exclusive list of past winners of the reality TV show, including Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), and Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna) of seasons 1-7, respectively.

