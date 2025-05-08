Court admits documents confirming Satguru Maharaj Ji’s ownership of disputed Ibadan land

The Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has admitted into evidence the documents presented to prove that Satguru Maharaj Ji is the rightful owner of the disputed land located at Aladorin village, along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

Justice Olajide of Fiat Court 3 ruled that the evidence presented to the court was weighty enough to be admitted as proof of ownership of the land.

Some of the evidence admitted in favour of Satguru Maharaj Ji—which the claimant’s counsel attempted to challenge—included the 2004 Customary Court judgment, which ruled that the Aladorin family originally owned the land before selling it to Satguru Maharaj Ji, rather than to the Olagoke family.

Following the admission of evidence for trial, the judge adjourned the case until 8th July for both parties to present further arguments.

It will be recalled that the claimant, Taofeek Olagoke, had argued that his late father, Olagoke, owned the land currently occupied by Maharaj Ji on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway. Meanwhile, Satguru Maharaj Ji has continued to provide concrete evidence before the court to substantiate his ownership claim.

Similarly, Fiat Court 10 has granted the pending application for the amendment of Satguru Maharaj Ji’s name in the ongoing legal proceedings. Additionally, motions to introduce further evidence in the case have been admitted.

The court also acknowledged a motion to bring in more witnesses for the lawsuit, granting a 14-day window—starting from 6th May—for the movers of the motion to comply.

