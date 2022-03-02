Nigeria to sanctions Russia according to UN resolution framework ― FG

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said Nigeria will impose sanctions against Russia if need be, within the United Nations resolution framework.

Onyeama who was reacting to the situation on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on a live TV interview noted that sanction is going to be a collective action as the UN has to act, and Nigeria is going to act and engage within the framework of the United Nations.

“So if UN, for instance, adopts and imposes sanctions on Russia, we will comply with UN resolutions on any matter.

“Certainly, it will have an impact, I’m not sure that we have huge investments in Russia. It’s not a country in which we have huge investments.

“We have good relations with Russia, but as I said, Russians vetoed the Security Council. They are chairing the Security Council. So it’s gone to the General Assembly.”

“You won’t have sanctions because Russia has the veto power in the Security Council, so you will not have a situation when the Security Council is going to accept to impose sanctions on Russia, because Russia has the veto power and is chairing the Security Council.”

