NCC hands over ICT Centre to UNIZIK

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has handed over a completed Information Communication Technology (ICT)Centre to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the University is one in the four geopolitical zones that benefited from the largesse of the NCC, the other three beneficiaries being the University of Port Harcourt (South-South), Federal University of Technology Minna (North West) and another one in the North East Zone.

The ultramodern ICT Centre consists of 100 high calibre computer systems, a Server room, external Power Generating set and a solar system to further enhance and boost the power supply.

Reacting to the development during the official hand over, on Wenesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone expressed delight that UNIZIK is one of the institutions to have benefited from the largesse of the NCC.

Esimone emphasized that the institution is not ignorant of the demands expected of it in terms of teaching and research and disclosed that the institution will explore the fluid partnership with NCC by effectively utilizing the ICT Centre which will aid digital processes such as Computer Based Test (CBT), Transcript, Hotel accommodation and other ICT based activities.

In his remarks, an official of the NCC, Engr. Kenneth Uzoekwe stated that the ICT Centre is federal government intervention through the NCC as part of her mandate towards bridging the digital divide, encouraging development and breeding technology hubs.

According to him, the ICT Centre will enhance Research and Development, which has the capacity to take high tech software like Engineering design, science and programming.

Uzoekwe emphasized that the system can be upgraded even as the Centre has a Central Processing Unit and a server to further boost its capabilities.

The handover was witnessed by the Director of Works Services, Mr Sam Onwuemena; Director MICTU (Software), Dr Azubuike Aniedo; and Deputy Director of Physical Planning, Mr Osita Paul Okafor.

Others are Chief Safety Officer, Chief Ken Chukwurah; Head, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Chika Eneh and the University Orator, Prof. Chike Okoye, among others.

