Nigeria needs better security to end kidnapping, banditry ― Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Phillips Wahab, has advocated for better security to end kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities that have halted peace and harmony across the nation.

This was just as he urged all citizens especially political leaders to shelve their party affiliations and urgently come together to find a lasting solution to the menace before it degenerates into what may be difficult to manage later.

Phillips made the call in a statement made available to newsmen to mark his birthday, saying that the best gifts he would love to receive from Nigerians on the special occasion, irrespective of ethnic and religious beliefs, was to see them unite and co-exist peacefully to build a strong and viable nation that can compete effectively with other nations of the world and be proud of.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, best human resources you can think of, people of sound minds and great intellects whose talents and creativity must be fully utilized to the nation’s advantage. Our diversity should be our strong weapon for development and greater economic productivity, hence the need for all of us to come together and speak with one voice, that there should be an end to wanton killings and bloodletting.

“We must rise up with new ethical rebirth to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria that we can all be proud of,” Wahab appealed.

The governor’s aide, while promising to use the occasion of his birthday to thank God and double his efforts to build a better nation through his office under the Sanwo Olu-led administration, noted that the state government’s reforms of critical sectors especially education had continued to yield positive results.

According to him, the impact of Education and Technology as an important component of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is currently being felt in institutions of learning across Lagos, pointing out that the Lagos State University (LASU) is at present rated as the second-best university in Nigeria and amongst the best 600 institutions globally.

Phillips attributed the successes to the visionary leadership of the Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hazmat, saying it was a testament to the growing researches and academic excellence in the institution, adding that their passion and selfless services to institutionalize good governance in line with the vision of founding fathers of Lagos had earned the state accolades.

Wahab, therefore, urged Lagosians to continue to live in harmony, tolerate one another, support various ongoing reforms and enjoy the beauty of transformational democracy.

