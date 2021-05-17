Police arrest four traffic robbers, recover arms, drugs

The police in Lagos State have arrested four suspected in-traffic robbery suspects who are allegedly responsible for some of the robbery incidents along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, who added that arms and hard drugs were recovered from the susoects.

Adejobi in a statement on Monday said: “The Lagos State Police Command, in furtherance of its commitment to eradicate traffic robbery in the state, on 15th May 2021, at about 1 am, arrested four (4) suspected traffic robbers in front of Onireke Division, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

“The Police operatives attached to Onireke Division of the command, while on Stop and Search at the station, stopped a motorcycle conveying four passengers.”

Lagos police spokesperson also added that “the police searched them and recovered two (2) cutlasses, one jack knife, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two bottles of ICED intoxicant substance (Hehila) and five (5) suspected stolen phones.”

According to Adejobi, “the suspects include (1) UCHE EZE, m, 24, (2) JAMILU BALA, m, 21, (3) ENEST BALA, m, 24 and (4) SHEIDU SANNI, m, 23. The suspects are giving useful information to assist the police in their investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gang.

He further directed that the Divisional Police Officer of the area to improve on his anti-crime strategies, go after the hoodlums who are terrorising the area and eradicate traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in his area of responsibility.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.