Nigeria loses $20.8m in 4 days, as Delta host communities of OML 30 shut down flow stations

Nigeria has, in four days, lost an estimated $20.8 million, as host communities of OML30 shut down the flow stations in Ughelli area of Delta State over breach of agreements.

The 112 communities, which are host to eight flow stations in the area, shut down the facility and chased away workers since Friday, November 6.

They accused operators of the flow stations, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), of “obligations failure and consistent display of gross indifference to the host communities.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the flow stations produce not less than 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day, worth about $5.12 million.

The host communities, represented by their OML30 Cluster Management Committee/President Generals had, last Friday evening, invaded and shut down all oil explorations in the flow stations.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the gate of Afiesere Flow Station, the OML30 host communities’ President Generals, led by their Chairman, Dr. Harrison Patrick Oboghor and Secretary, Mr Ibuje Joseph, said HEOSL “has displayed gross indifference, and consistent failure of its obligations to host communities in all its ramifications.”

The host communities particularly accused HEOSL of failure to pay the GMOU fund for the last two years, despite the conducive environment in OML30 as well as a mediation by Delta State Government on May 18, 2020.

The host communities also accused HEOSL of a “total stoppage of scholarship award and payment to host communities since 2016,” resolving not to leave the premises “until all their demands are met by HEOSL.”

Other demands they brought forward included the refusal by the operators to carry out the agreed staff audit of its Edjeba and Lagos offices; its reneging in providing corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in OML30 since it became an operator of the asset and the non-inclusion of indi- genous personnel into man- agement positions to reflect 70/30 as enshrined in the GMOU, among others.

Meanwhile, the management of HEOSL could not be reached as of the time of fil- ing the report as the entire facility had been deserted by the staff.

