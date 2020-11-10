Boosting real estate investments, economy with road infrastructure

Real estate investments, businesses and other economic activities are receiving boost as reconstruction/upgrade

of Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway takes effect. Dayo Ayeyemi reports.

LEKKI – Epe axis of Lagos State is no doubt, the fastest growing region in the country in terms of real estate and industrial investments.

The region is further enriched with the presence of over $15billion Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), which has attracted the likes of Dangote Refineries, Alaro City, Lekki Deep Sea Port and international airport, among others.

According to findings, more than 200 companies have registered their presence in the corridor, out of which about 45 have commenced operations.

More than 100 real estate companies have also positioned themselves for business and investment opportunities along the axis in the last five years.

However, despite huge excitement about the corridor and its potentials for economic development, absence of corresponding infrastructure such as road and drainages pose a big challenge.

The existing highway, which was constructed over 40 years ago, providing access to the region, is now terribly in bad shape, no thanks to human traffic and increasing volume of articulated trucks with the attendant heavy axle load.

Due to the deplorable state of the road, journeying through it suddenly becomes a nightmare to residents, business owners and investors. They all have bitter tales to tell, having spent hours in traffic jam, wallowing through ditches in the form of potholes on the highway.

A journey between Victoria Island and Epe, which ordinarily shouldn’t have taken more than one hour now takes four to six hours due to bad road.

Govt response

Asides from past palliative measures, harrowing experiences of residents and motorists on the expressway will soon be a thing of the past as the Lagos State Government has set in motion necessary machinery to change the narrative.

Showing the seriousness attached to this, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has awarded the reconstruction and upgrade of Eti Osa -Lekki -Epe Expressway (Phase 1), starting from Eleko Junction to Epe T-shirt junction, to Messrs Craneburg Construction Company.

The contractor has 20 months to deliver the road and drainage project.

Besides, the governor promised to award the second phase of the road next year.

Speaking during the flag-off, the governor said he recognised the importance of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway Road to the economic prosperity of thie state and its people.

He said : “ We are aware of the agitation and concerns of people about this road.

This is why we initially declared a state of emergency on this road and put in place temporary measures in November 2019.”

The flag -off ceremony, he said eventually culminated in a three-lane dual carriageway reinforced concrete road pavement with a dedicated lane in each direction for trucks and a rigid pavement to accommodate the envisaged axle loadings expected to ply the road when it is completed.

Like some other road projects under the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the THEMEs Agenda, Sanwo-Olu explained that the reconstruction of the entire stretch of the road from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Epe would require a huge financial outlay, saying this explained why its execution would be in two phases.

According to him, phase one would cover 18.75 kilometres (km) from Eleko Junction to Epe-T-Junction, while the second phase covers 26.7km from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction.

The execution and eventual completion of the project, Sanwo-Olu said would further strengthen Lagos’ position as the centre of excellence and commitment to inclusive development.

According to the governor, no Lagosian or town would be left behind in the quest for transformational governance.

“You may have noticed our extraordinary dedication to the creation of jobs at every opportunity: I am proud to inform you that this project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our youths and other unemployed Lagosians,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Work and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, said the road project when completed would lead to improved socio-economic activities in the corridor, enhance real estate investment, Lekki FTZ, reduce traffic jam, reduce travel time and loss of man-hours, since it will cut through communities like Eleko, Onose, Alatishe, Aiyeteju, Ajaganabe, Oko orisan, Ilasan, Lekki Village, and Epe.

She enjoined all stakeholders, especially residents and community leaders in the axis to take ownership of the project by protecting it jealously.

Boost for real estate

Few days after the flag-off of the road, real estate businesses are coming back to life as property developers are already raising the tempo of activities in the axis.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, a real estate consultant, Mr Sesan Fajingbesi, stated that the commencement of the reconstruction of the highway was alteady boosting real estate activities within the area to Epe township.

According to him, anywhere government embarked on road construction, there would be increase in the development of real estate, pointing out that land value had increased to N5 million in some parts of Epe owing to improvement in road infrastructure.

President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mr Toyin Ayinde, stated that accessibility remained a major catalyst for development.

He is of the opinion that the reconstruction and upgrade of the highway would push property market up.

“There is a saying that when value is being brought or added to that place, property value increases,” he said.

Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Lagos branch, Mr Dotun Bamigbola, said that real estate in the corridor would witness a major boost, noting that development of infrastructure naturally leads to improvement in values.

He pointed out that property development had been increasing in Ibeju-lekki and Epe axis, but that major obstacle before now was the single road, which government was increasing to three- lane dual carriageway.

With this, he predicted outstanding increase in influx of people, property developments and land values.

Former President, International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter, Pastor Stephen Jagun, said that without any doubt, reconstruction and upgrade of the road would have positive impacts on real estate business in the axis.

He noted that most of the land in the area had been bought, adding that with the developments of Dangote refineries and Fourth Mainland Bridge, the location would experience exponential rise in value.

Jagun, who is the Principal Partner, Stephen Jagun and Co., an estate surveying and valuation firm, said: “If the area is open up, it’s going to lead to quick movement of traffic and encourage movement to the location.

“Land values will pick up. It will also engender greater development, people will build houses massively and economic of Lagos will be better off.”

Land values in Ibeju-lekki has increased by 500 per cent from N1million in 2014 to N5 million in 2019, depending on closeness to site of Dangote refineries.

“Between 2018 and 2019, the property bought for N5 million has appreciated to N6.4 million, implying a 28 percent increase in value,” one of the developers said.

Giving the project’s brief, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Olujimi Hotonu, explained further that the road’s scope of work encompassed an upgrade in both capacity and pavement structure, provision of reinforced concrete drains, culverts and median barriers, relocation of public utilities, provision of reinforced concrete rigid pavement with road markings, installation of weigh bridges in each direction of the road, preservation of a rail line corridor within the 50 meter Right of Way, provision of transverse and longitudinal service ducts and provision of a crushed stone base course among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…