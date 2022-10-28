Nigeria first to comply with FARI recommendations in ECOWAS ― Mamora

The minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has disclosed that Nigeria is the first country in the entire Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region to substantially comply with the recommendations of the African forum on research and innovation (FARI).

The ground-breaking achievement was made known to the public, in Lagos by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Monilola Udoh who represented the minister during the South-west zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the Science, Technology, and Innovation ecosystem on the establishment of technology and innovation centers (TICs).

According to the Minister, the benefits of TICs are to; “find the best way to ensure that products and services in our country are made to compete with the very best in the world, improve on the present understanding of the role of Science, Technology and Innovation in the socio-economic development of Nigeria by the general public, towards moving Nigeria from resource to knowledge-based economy (consumption to production), reduction/stoppage of the present Research and Development (R&D) work in Nigeria being carried out in silos.”

The Minister further said that under the 2022 Revised STI Policy, Nigeria is geared towards having a large, strong, diversified, sustainable, and competitive economy that will effectively harness the talents and energies of its people and responsibly exploits its natural endowments to guarantee a high standard of living for Nigerians by 2030.

He stressed that in line with Presidential Executive Order NO.5 STI Policy of 2022 and the Abuja adopted recommendations of FARI, the protection of researchers, inventors and innovators will be assured with appropriate legal frameworks such as issuance of patents and other intellectual property rights.

Mamora assured that the next phases of the dialogues that will take place in the North West, South-South, and North Eastern Zones of the Country will continue to support the development of the country’s economy from being dependent on resources to knowledge-based ones.

Similarly, the National Coordinator of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive ORDER NO.5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor, enumerated some of the objectives of the ORDER including; promoting domestic and foreign investments through the creation of employment and stimulation of the National economy through Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

He further enjoined participants to use the opportunity of the dialogue to respond to the government and participate in building a new Nigeria that is knowledge and production driven.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon. Hakeem Fahm, represented by Dr. Iyabo Phillips, director, of science programs and promotion, reiterated the commitment of the Lagos state government to support this laudable initiative of the federal government to fill in the infrastructural gaps in the State and also to give more people opportunities to benefit from the innovation hub.

