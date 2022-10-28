BREAKING: Court of Appeal upturns Umahi, Deputy’s sack

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Friday, reversed the March 8, 2022 judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja which sacked Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi and his deputy for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal held a unanimous that the nation’s Constitution did not provide any punishment for a Governor or Deputy Governor who defected from the party on which platform he or she got into office.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Haruna Tsanami, the appellate court held that the only option opened to a political party, aggrieved by the defection of a Governor or Deputy Governor, is to explore the impeachment option provided in the Constitution.

….More to come

