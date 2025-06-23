Niger: Suspected armed robbers kill IBBU student

A 300-level student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger, identified as Jafar, has been killed by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Monday, June 23, 2025.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am at a students’ lodge in the Ndakitabu area, opposite the university’s main gate.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants stormed the lodge and stabbed Jafar in the neck. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Lapai, where he was later confirmed dead.

The student, reportedly the only son of his parents, was said to have resumed late on Sunday.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among students, who barricaded the Agaie-Lapai highway to demand justice for their late colleague and improved security measures.

The police responded swiftly, dispatching tactical teams to restore normalcy and launching an investigation into the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

It was further gathered that one of the suspected armed robbers who killed the only male child of his parents was also reportedly killed by the vigilantes and community volunteers during the incident.