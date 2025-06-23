22 killed in suicide bombing, shooting at Damascus church

At least 22 people were killed and 63 others injured in a suicide bombing and shooting attack during a packed Sunday service at a church in Damascus, Syrian authorities confirmed, blaming the Islamic State (IS) group for the unprecedented assault.

The attack, which targeted the Saint Elias Orthodox Church in the Dwelaa district, marks the first suicide bombing inside a church in Syria since the civil war began in 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“A suicide attacker affiliated with the Daesh (IS) terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church… opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt,” Syria’s interior ministry said in a statement.

The assailant reportedly struck while the church was filled with worshippers, including children and the elderly.

Scenes of chaos followed as first responders rushed victims out of the blood-stained church, which was left strewn with broken pews, shattered icons, and debris.

AFP correspondents at the scene reported a heavy security presence and families desperately searching for missing loved ones.

Eyewitnesses described horror and panic as the attacker opened fire before detonating himself.

“People tried to stop him before he blew himself up,” said Lawrence Maamari, who was inside the church.

Ziad Helou, a shopkeeper nearby, recalled seeing glass and wooden benches hurled by the blast: “We saw fire in the church and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance.”

The international community swiftly condemned the attack.

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called it a “heinous crime” and urged a full investigation. The U.S. expressed solidarity with Syria, while France reaffirmed its support for a pluralistic and sovereign Syrian state.

Turkey emphasized the need for unity against terror groups, and Egypt’s Al-Azhar described the bombing as a “blatant assault on the right to life and worship.”

The Orthodox patriarchate in Damascus issued a strong statement holding authorities accountable and demanded greater protection for Christian sites and citizens.

