Kogi Poly withdraws 273 students over poor academic performance, expels six

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has withdraw 273 students over poor academic performance and also expelled 6 students for examination misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued Monday from the office of Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Uredo Omale and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to the statement this was part of the far reaching decisions at the 120th meeting of the Board held on Thursday 17th April, at the Board Room of the Polytechnic Main Campus, Lokoja.

The Chairman of the Board, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended members of the Academic Board Result Verification Committee led by the Deputy Rector, Dr Samuel Taiwo Olowo for the due diligence on the results and charged them to sustain the tempo.

He however expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some students which led to their withdrawal, despite providing a conducive atmosphere for learning.

The withdrawal spread across 20 departments and 42 programmes.

In another development, 6 students have been expelled from the Polytechnic on account of examination misconduct and related offences.

The Board approved the expulsion having been satisfied with the reports of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee led by Dr. (Mrs.) Grace Ehimony.

Professor Usman commended the Board’s Central Examination Misconduct committee and those of Schools and Departments for a thorough job just as he called for sustained synergy among the committees to make decisive resolutions capable of sustaining the quality of teaching and learning at the Polytechnic.

The Rector reassured the Polytechnic community of the Board and Management’s continued resolve to make reforms that would be of great benefits to institution.

The Chairman of the Board, while commending the members for their continued support, seized the opportunity to encourage students to always take advantage of the conducive atmosphere for learning and be more focused.

Meanwhile, the students withdrawn or expelled have been charged to submit all the Polytechnic properties in their custody including their Identity cards to the Security unit before exiting the institution.