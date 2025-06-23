Gov Namadi commissions primary healthcare hospital donated by APC lawmaker

Jigawa Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has commissioned and taken over a primary healthcare hospital constructed and donated by Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed Malammadori, representing Jigawa Northeast senatorial district.

The primary healthcare hospital, located in Yayari ward, Hadejia City, was built, equipped, and handed over to the state government.

Governor Namadi commended Senator Malammadori for the gesture, describing the hospital as a solid structure that meets international standards.

“This solid work is of standard and matches even at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. This is well commendable being the first of its kind by a distinguished senator,” he said.

The governor noted that the senator’s efforts came at the right time, as the state government is constructing primary healthcare clinics in each of the 281 political wards.

“So far, we have achieved about 70 percent. The senator has done one for us here, calling on other federal lawmakers to emulate him.”

Senator Malammadori, in his remarks, said, “Your Excellency, I’m presenting this primary healthcare clinic to you and the state government in line with our determination to complement the president and your efforts in providing effective healthcare services to the people in the state.”

He added that the project was personally initiated and fully implemented, considering the urgent needs of the institution in the area.

“This is not a federal government project. It is a project I personally initiated and fully implemented, considering the needs of the health institution that would provide primary healthcare services in Yayari political ward and its environs,” he said.

The senator maintained that the project was a good intention and service to humanity, and he was grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide it.

“The people are in dire need of the facility, and we provided it as our responsibility is to serve the people and we continue to do our best.“