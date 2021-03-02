Niger SUBEB opens employment portal

Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced the opening of its portal for qualified applicants to apply as teaching staff of the board.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists by its Public Relations Officer, Idris Kolo, on Tuesday in Minna, the board directed the prospective applicants to use the link nigersubeb.ni.gov.ng/wp/register to submit their applications beginning from Tuesday, March 2, to Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The board noted that applicants must ensure they have valid email address for correspondence purposes.

Applicants were, however, advised to register only once as multiple registrations will lead to disqualification.

The statement also added that applicants were to register in their respective local governments of residence and must be certified and cleared by the chairmen of their local government of residence.

