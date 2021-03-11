Niger State orders closure of all public secondary schools

Niger State Ministry of Education Commissioner of Education, has directed the closure of all Public Secondary Schools for two weeks commencing from Friday, March 12th to Friday, March 26th, 2021.

The State Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, gave the directive in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the ministry, Mallam Jibrin Usman Kodo, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Minna,

The statement added that the directive was given by the commissioner during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of the association of the Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Heads of Education Agencies, Directors of the Ministry and other stakeholders of the Education sector in the State.

“According to her, the directive was based on the decision earlier taken during an interface the Ministry had with officials from various Security Agencies in the State”, the statement stated further.

It however explained that though 22 Secondary Schools (11 Day and 11 Boarding Schools)have earlier been closed, highlighting, that the two weeks closure of all Secondary Schools was necessary to give relevant Security

Agencies the time and opportunity to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all public secondary schools.

According to the statement, the exercise, when completed, will provide an all-inclusive mechanism and strategies that will restore and guarantee sustainable security and safety of Students, School infrastructure, Education managers, teachers in the State.

The commissioner thereby seized the opportunity to commend education actors, parents and communities for their patience, understanding and support in this trying time,while reiterating the government’s commitment to leave no stone unturned and ensure that all schools were safe environments for effective teaching and learning.

Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu therefore urged Nigerlites not to relent in their show of solidarity, cooperation and collaboration with the government in this critical task of surmounting security challenges especially the school system.