The Director-General of the Niger State Agency for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Hon. Danjuma Suleiman Nalongo, has stated that no fewer than about 14,342 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are presently in the IDP camps set up by the state government to provide temporary shelters for those affected by insecurity challenges in the State.

These challenges stem from incessant violent attacks by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits or insurgent groups on rural communities over the last couple of years.

Nalongo made this disclosure over the weekend during a press conference held in his office in Minna, the state capital, while addressing journalists.

He stressed that the data fluctuates due to communities being attacked by armed bandits or insurgent groups.

When people are displaced, they abandon their residences or homelands and seek refuge in urban areas.

The DG of the IDPs Agency further stated that after attacks by suspected bandits, the affected people often return to their homes and resume their normal lives, leading to fluctuations in the number of IDPs.

During the last banditry attacks in rural communities, there were 14,342 Internally Displaced Persons in various sections of Niger State, mainly in Shiroro, Allawa, Kuta, Gwada, and Sarkin Paww, Munya local government axis of the state, specifically in Niger East Senatorial District.

Nalongo added that there were also bandit attacks in Borgu, Kontagora, and Bangi in Mariga Local Government Area, as well as in Kagara and Rafi Local Government Area, with Rafi LGA being in Niger East Senatorial District.

Suleiman Nalongo emphasised that some of the IDPs were being housed in camps in Niger East Senatorial District, including Kuta, Gwada, Allawa, Sarkin Pawa in Munya LGA, and Mariga in Rafi LGA, all in Niger East Senatorial District.

The DG further explained that there were other places affected in Niger North Senatorial District, such as Borgu, Kontagora, and Bangi in Mariga LGA.

He noted that although Rafi LGA is under Niger East Senatorial District, it is associated more with Niger North Senatorial District, also known as Zone C, because of its proximity and its location on the border between the two senatorial districts.

“We also have Wushishi and Zungeru communities in Wushishi LGA, which are also seriously affected by insecurity challenges,” said the DG.

When questioned by journalists, Nalongo emphasised that the main reasons for the Internally Displaced Persons in the state are insurgency and other natural disasters, especially during the rainy season.

He further mentioned flooding and strong rainstorms associated with desertification as natural disasters experienced in recent years due to deforestation in parts of the state.

He concluded by stating, “For now, that is what we have been experiencing in the state.”

