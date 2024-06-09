The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for immediate global action to de-escalate the spate of extreme violence against noncombatants in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said, “Ambassador Tuggar also confirmed the support of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for proposals put forward by President Joe Biden for a cease-fire.

“The Biden Ceasefire proposal should be embraced by world leaders and the totality of the international community— to intensify efforts towards a speedy resolution of the conflict and the immediate cessation of the attendant extreme violence in Gaza and all other innocent civilians affected by the conflict.

“Equally important is the continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of lifesaving humanitarian supplies and services for civilians.”

“Nigeria assures the United States of its support to bring about a complete cessation of violence and an end to the senseless loss of human lives and man-made humanitarian crises.

“We are concerned that the ongoing carnage is setting a bad precedent for the international system of justice and are mindful that justice is antithetical to revenge. The Biden plan presents a clear path towards progress and the conditions required for peace.

“President Joe Biden’s proposal includes a deal that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of hostages, and a major reconstruction plan to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals.”

“Nigeria believes the Biden plan is the best way forward for all parties and can prevent any repetition of the tragic deaths on June 8 of more than 200 people at the Nuseirat refugee camp.”

​​

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE