The Federal Government has unveiled a series of events to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Details of the celebration were shared in a notice issued by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Sunday.

The celebration will commence on Tuesday, June 11, with a symposium at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, starting at 9:00 a.m.

This will be followed by a youth conference at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, at 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 12, the events will feature a grand parade at Eagle Square, Abuja, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The day will conclude with a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6:00 p.m.

The notice stated:

“The programmes lined up for the celebration include a symposium on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 AM at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Later that day, a youth conference will be held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, at 6:00 PM.

“A grand parade will take place on Wednesday, June 12, at 8:00 AM at Eagle Square, Abuja,” followed by “a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6:00 PM.”

The notice also indicated that only accredited Villa correspondents would be granted access to cover the events held at the Presidential Villa. Further updates will be provided as the celebration approaches.

