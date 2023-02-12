Adelowo Oladipo Minna

The Niger State Government of Niger has expressed sadness and rude shock over the death of Bima Enagi in Edati Local Government Area of the State, saying He was an epitome of Peace.

He was said to have died in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), after a protracted illness.

In a Condolence message on behalf of the people and Government of Niger State, over the weekend, the Secretary to the State Government( SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane described the death of Bima of Enagi as a huge loss to the State, adding that the late Bima of Enagi laid a solid foundation for peaceful coexistence in Enagi and it’s environs.

Ahmed Matane said, “late Suleiman Ahmed was an epitome of peace and a forthright leader who dedicated his life to championing the course of humanity.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of the State, I want to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the immediate family of the deceased Bima of Enagi and the entire Nigerlites on this monumental loss,” Matane declared.

The SSG, however, urged members of the bereaved family to “take solace in the fact that all mortals shall taste death and we must answer the call of Almighty Allah at one point in time or another” while praying Almighty Allah to accept the soul of the departed, grant him eternal rest, reward him with Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.