Adelowo Oladipo,Minna

The North Central Coordinator of the Asiwaju Farmers Forum, Hon. Sadiq A. B. Umar gave the assurance while fielding questions from Journalists during the party’s zonal mega rally for the Tinubu/Shettima and Bago/Yakubu held at Bida, the zonal headquarters of Niger South senatorial district, otherwise known as Zone “A.”

.The former member, who represented Bida South Constituency(Bida 2) in the Niger State House of Assembly, said, “the impact of the Agro Commodities Programme of the Tinubu/Shettima presidency is to see that every Nigerian farmer Group, Cooperative, and Association will be a beneficiary of the agricultural transformation and revolution Programme of the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.”

Hon. Sadiq further explained that the Agro Commodities Directorate was created to look at the achievements of the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari and to build and improve on them, adding the Directorate was trying to mobilize between 20 to 25 million farmers’ votes as he declared that these farmers would benefit directly and indirectly more from the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if elected as the next president of Nigeria.

The former lawmaker revealed that the Directorate had registered virtually all the farmers in North Central, stressing that no less than 200,000 of them are from Niger State, saying, “they had their full details from the State to the unit which they would use to deal with these farmers directly after forming a government.”

He disclosed further that the aims and objectives of the Agro-Commodities Directorate were, among others, “to achieve massive support of votes from the six geo-political zones of the country through the different farmer’s group, Association, Cooperatives, and others, as well as to create the awareness of the Tinubu/Shettima agricultural revolution and transformation policies and development programmes.”

The Coordinator of Asiwaju Farmers Forum said, in addition, that “the Agro Commodities Directorate was set up to encourage more people to go into farming as the world diversifies from crude oil to agriculture and also to reassure the people of the six geo-political zones that the agricultural transformation programmes of the Tinubu/Shettima would transform the economic activities of the regions and the country at large.”

Hon. Sadiq Umar thereby called on Nigerians to vote for APC from top to bottom, asserting that they had more to gain with APC in power than any other party, emphasizing that the economic heat people were feeling now was temporary as the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration, has laid the foundation for massive development which the government of Sen. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the Centre would build and improve on for the good of all.