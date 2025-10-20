Niger Delta: Troops arrest 28 oil thieves

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, have arrested 28 oil thieves and recovered 290,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the Niger Delta.

A statement by Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, said that in operations conducted in conjunction with other government security agencies between 6 and 19 October 2025, the troops deactivated four illegal refining sites.

He stated that several operations were conducted across Rivers State with tremendous successes recorded, adding that at Okrika in Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), two wooden boats were intercepted while loading Premium Motor Spirit from a vessel offloading the product at a jetty.

Additionally, two other boats were intercepted at Okrika: one loaded with over 33,000 litres of stolen product at a jetty, while another wooden boat loaded with over 5,000 litres of stolen product was also intercepted in the area.

The statement added: “In a related development, following a tip-off on illegal oil bunkering activities around a pipeline after Sterling Global Company Road, Akpabo, at Elele Alimini in Emohua LGA, troops swung into action and impounded a tanker with registration number Rivers JJN 287 ZU coming out of the pipeline right of way. The vehicle was suspected to have loaded about 90,000 litres of stolen product from the site. Two suspects, the driver and his motor boy, were taken into custody. Also, at Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, over 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.”

“Along Imo River, troops deactivated two illegal refining sites and seized three drum pots, three receivers, and over 2,500 litres of stolen crude around Obuzor, Asa Asa in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State. At Orashi River waterside, two wooden boats were intercepted with over 700 litres of dual-purpose kerosene recovered. Six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

“Meanwhile, in Delta State, troops acted on credible intelligence on the activities of oil thieves along the Pan Ocean pipeline right of way in Ethiope East LGA. On sighting troops, the criminals fled. However, one suspect was arrested and various items recovered. These included vandalised pipes, hoses, a large quantity of Bagco sacks, and leather materials. Others included one Peugeot 406, a Camry, one Toyota Jeep, as well as a lorry van loaded with over 1,650 litres of stolen products.

“Additionally, troops on pipeline surveillance along the Midwestern Oil and Gas pipeline right of way at Umusan-Obodogwa in Ndokwa West LGA intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number Enugu VE 174 ENU conveying 24 pieces of 14-inch pipes and three gas cylinders. Two persons were arrested. The pipes may have been vandalised from the SEPCO Oil and Gas pipeline at Kwale.

“Furthermore, around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Delta PTN 926 XA was intercepted, loaded with ten drums filled with 2,500 litres of condensates. The driver was arrested.

“In Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, troops have scaled up both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, effectively dominating the operational landscape and thereby denying criminal elements the freedom of action.”

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops for the exploits recorded, charging them to sustain the operational tempo in clamping down on economic saboteurs and other associated crimes in the Niger Delta region.

