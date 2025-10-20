Be incorruptible in dispensing justice, Tinubu urges judiciary

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Nigerian judiciary to remain steadfast, impartial, and incorruptible in the discharge of its duties, stressing that the integrity of the nation depends on the moral uprightness of its justice system.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call on Monday in Abuja at a workshop for justices and judges jointly organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

He warned that “the breakdown of any society begins when those entrusted with interpreting its laws become compromised,” adding that his administration is determined to improve the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers.

According to him, recent reviews of judges’ remuneration are part of broader efforts to enhance judicial independence.

“The moral foundation of our nation rests squarely on the integrity of its judicial system. We draw our moral distinction as a people from the judiciary, and we owe it the reverence and autonomy to remain the last sanctuary of our collective conscience,” Tinubu said.

The President addressed growing concerns about the slow pace of high-profile corruption trials compared to cybercrime cases.

“It is coming at a time when conversation in the fight against corruption evokes anger over delayed adjudication of high-profile matters while cases involving cybercrime masterminds are determined with dispatch,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s non-interference stance, noting that “there is no person or group who can accuse this administration of shielding political actors on account of their affiliation to this government or the political party.”

Tinubu highlighted progress in anti-corruption efforts, stating that the EFCC “has recorded over 7,000 convictions in the first two years of my administration and recovered assets in excess of ₦500 billion.”

He said the proceeds are being reinvested into social programmes, including the Students Loan and Consumer Credit Schemes, to benefit Nigerians directly.

On technological challenges, Tinubu emphasised the need for continuous learning in the judiciary.

“How does one do justice in a cryptocurrency fraud case except one is grounded in such matters? Learning and relearning is no longer a buzz phrase but an essential undertaking for continued relevance in this digital age,” he said.

He reminded judges that corruption affects everyone equally.

“Your vantage position on the Bench does not insulate you from the consequences of corruption. There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges,” he added.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said judicial officers must exercise firm control over proceedings and apply constitutional tools responsibly.

She said, “The strength of the judiciary lies in the trust reposed in judges by the Nigerian people. We must ensure that justice is neither delayed nor partial.”

Also speaking, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, said that while corruption remains “an enemy of the state,” combating it requires collaboration among the legislature, the judiciary, and the citizenry.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, SAN, lauded the judiciary for its role in strengthening the anti-graft fight.

He said, “The record of 4,111 convictions and humongous asset recoveries could not have been achieved by a lazy or ineffective judiciary.”

(NAN)

