Kano govt urges widows to embrace self-reliance, prioritise education

Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Special Needs, Ambassador Amina Abdullahi, has called on widows to embrace self-reliance by engaging in small-scale businesses ,prioritize the education and moral upbringing of their children.rather than resorting to begging

Amina reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift women particularly widows, whom she described as among the most vulnerable groups in society.

She made the call during the inauguration of the Wazobia widows welfare association held in Kano.

Amina stated that the Wazobia Widows Welfare Association offers widows a platform to amplify their voices, acquire livelihood skills, access microcredit, and advocate for their rights and welfare.

She also commended the Association for choosing Kano as the venue for its inauguration, citing the state’s peaceful atmosphere and ongoing reforms promoting women’s empowerment and social inclusion.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Wazobia Widows Welfare Association, Ambassador Binta Ajoke Aminu, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by widows across the country.

Aminu then encouraged women to remain resilient and productive despite challenges, assuring that the Association will continue to provide opportunities that promote financial independence, dignity, and hope.

The event attracted participants from nineteen Northern states, who exchanged ideas on strategies to strengthen widow support systems and enhance their socio-economic well-being.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

