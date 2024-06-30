NIGCOMSAT Limited has entered into a partnership with Hotspot, a leading technology company that, specialises in rural connectivity solutions to revolutionise access to reliable and affordable internet services in underserved communities across the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, NIGCOMSAT and Hotspot will leverage their respective strengths to deploy cutting-edge satellite technology and innovative connectivity solutions to connect remote and rural areas that have traditionally lacked access to internet connectivity.

By combining NIGCOMSAT’s extensive satellite infrastructure and Hotspot’s expertise in rural connectivity, this partnership will empower communities to bridge the digital divide and unlock new opportunities for socioeconomic development.

“At NIGCOMSAT, we are committed to leveraging our technological capabilities to drive digital transformation and improve the lives of Nigerians, especially those in underserved regions,” said Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Limited.

“This collaboration with Hotspot highlights our unwavering dedication to connect the unconnected and ensure that no community is left behind in the digital age,“ she added.

Hotspot’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Morenikeji Aniye, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to work alongside NIGCOMSAT in this endeavour. At Hotspot connecting the millions of unconnected persons remains a cardinal objective of our mission.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we will be able to deploy innovative solutions that bring reliable and affordable internet access to rural communities, empowering them to participate fully in the digital economy and access essential services.”

While NIGCOMSAT Ltd is a communication satellite service provider with coverage over African countries and parts of Europe and Asia, Hotspot Network Limited is a one-stop for all networking and telecommunications needs.

The rural connectivity project is also in partnership with Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF). The project is expected to deliver rural connectivity on NigComSat-1R Ka-Band platform. So far, Hotspot has proposed targeting a sizeable number of rural communities across Nigeria with the service.

The joint initiative between NIGCOMSAT and Hotspot will commence immediately, with plans to roll out the first phase of the project in select rural areas within the next six months.

This collaboration underscores NIGCOMSAT’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and positioning Nigeria as a leader in the deployment of cutting-edge satellite communication technologies for the benefit of its citizens.

