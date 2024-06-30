The Special Committee on Islamic Affairs in Ogbomoso land, Oyo State in conjunction with League of Imams and Alfas in the same land on Saturday castigated the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso land, Sheik Teliat Yunus Ayilara, over what is said to be insubordination to the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The castigation was done at a press conference held in the town at held at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Ogbomoso.

In attendance were the Aare Musulumi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Atanda Owodunni, who was represented by the Balogun of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Bello Razak Ayọbami; Bashorun Musulumi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Alimi Sarumi; Asaju Musulumi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Mikhail Bello, and the Secretary, Special Committe on Islamic Affiars in Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Abdul Azeez Oladiran, among others.

The leaders described Sheikh Ayilara’s act as indiscipline, not only to Soun, but also to the royal stool.

They said that Muslims in the town would not allow anyone to put a stain on the image of the monarch.

The Muslim leaders called on the public to disregard false accusations being made against Oba Ghandi Olaoye, saying: “We shall not allow some extraneous forces to cause disaffection amongst us in Ogbomoso.”

It will be recalled that Oba Olaoye and the Chief Imam had been in disagreement with each other since a few months ago.

In a letter dated June 10, 2024, the Soun issued a query to Sheik Ayilara for going to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj exercise without informing him (Soun), saying what the Islamic leader did was in contrast with the undertaking he signed before he became the Chief Imam.

However, in his response to the query, Sheikh Ayilara told Oba Olaoye that the office of the Chief Imam is not a traditional title.

He noted that the Chief Imam is not under the control of the Soun of Ogbomoso, hence, Soun has no power to query him.

Also, Justice K.B. Olawoyin of an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso barred the Soun of Ogbomoso and kingmakers in Ogbomoso land, led by Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, from removing the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheik Ayilara.

Addressing journalists at the press briefing, the Balogun Musulumi of Ogbomoso land, Alhaji Bello Ayobami, said that Muslims in Ogbomoso would not allow some forces to cause disunity in the ancient town.

He said that since 1818 when the first Chief Imam was appointed, the appointment and removal of Chief Imam of Ogbomoso has been at the discretion of the Soun

Saying that religion had never caused crisis in Ogbomoso despite having Muslims, Christians and even traditional worshippers living together in the town, he remarked that the Soun has perogative to choose any Muslim from any family of his choice as the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso land.

He said, “The steps taken by the Chief Imam has polarised and has caused deep division among Ogbomoso Muslims.

“The social media was awashed with various derogatory, abusive, insults, deformation, and insubordination to the throne of Ogbomoso land.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Soun of 0gbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege ll is innocent all of these defamation and insinuations against him.

“We are hereby calling on the whole world to discountenance all these false accusations on His Imperial Majesty, the Soun of Ogbomosoland. We shall not allow some extraneous forces to cause disaffection among us in Ogbomoso.

“In every family compound in Ogbomoso, there are Christians, Muslims and Traditional Worshippers and their bonded relationship has never caused any division among us.

“We intermarry, celebrate every festival together as one united family. Any ruling house in Ogbomosoland whose turn it is to produce a candidate for the throne can present any candidate of their choice, be a Christian, Muslim, or Traditional worshiper.

“Finally, we the Muslim leaders who have great stake in the affairs of the Muslim community, have taken the pains to explain how the Ogbomoso Central Mosque of Oja’gbo came into being and how it had been administered by the various Souns throne any point in time.

“Our own peculiarity here in Ogbomoso is that the Ogbomoso central Mosque is an ancestral heritage of the Soun dynasty, as the Kaaba – the Haram in Makka and the Masjid Anabawy in the Medina are the exlusive property of the Saudi Arabia Coyat Family.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE