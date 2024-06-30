Keeping your toilet clean is essential for maintaining a hygienic bathroom. However, stubborn stains can sometimes be challenging to remove.

There are effective methods to get your toilet sparkling clean, whether it’s hard water stains, rust, or other stubborn marks. Here’s a guide on how to remove stubborn stains from your toilet using simple, readily available solutions.

1. Baking Soda and Vinegar

Steps:

Pour about one cup of white vinegar into the toilet bowl. Let it sit for a minute, then add one cup of baking soda. Add another one to two cups of vinegar. Let the mixture fizz and sit for about ten minutes. Scrub the stains with a toilet brush and flush.

2. Pumice Stone

Steps:

Wet the pumice stone. Gently scrub the stained areas. The pumice stone is abrasive enough to remove stains without scratching the porcelain. Flush to rinse away any residue.

3. Borax and Lemon Juice

Steps:

Sprinkle about ¼ cup of borax into the toilet bowl. Add one cup of lemon juice. Let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. Scrub the bowl with a toilet brush and flush.

4. Coca-Cola

Steps:

Pour a can of Coca-Cola into the toilet bowl. Let it sit for an hour. Scrub with a toilet brush and flush. The acids in the soda help break down stains.

5. Hydrogen Peroxide

Steps:

Pour half a cup of hydrogen peroxide into the toilet bowl. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Scrub the stains with a toilet brush and flush.

Keeping your toilet clean doesn’t have to be a daunting task. These methods can effectively remove stubborn stains and keep your bathroom sparkling.

