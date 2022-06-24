Newspaper distributors lament, seek govt intervention

Distributors of newspapers and magazines have sought intervention from the government and well-meaning individuals and groups over being neglected and living on peanuts.

Under the auspices of the Newspapers and Magazines Distributors’ Association of Nigeria (NDAN), the newspapers’ agents and vendors lamented several losses of lives in motor accidents, injuries and permanent disability suffered from hit-and-run drivers and lack of support from relevant quarters.

In a statement by the Chairman, NDAN, Lagos Island, Godwin Akpan, the newspaper distributors said they yearned for insurance cover, enabling business environment and assistance for them to live worthy lives.

The statement read: “Newspapers distributors create the new needs in the minds of the customers to buy a particular newspaper/magazine or a particular product or the other but what they get in return are peanuts and total neglect.

“Many newspaper vendors and agents lose their lives in motor accidents or sustain injuries that result in permanent disability while plying their trade without any support from government or interest groups, we always carry our own cross, yet we render essential services to our nation, Nigeria.

“In view of the foregoing, we need urgent attention. We are constrained to appeal to government or interest groups to identify with us, gather data and give necessary assistance to our organisation.

“Government or interest groups should educate newspaper vendors and provide additional skills for them. Government should provide an enabling business environment for distributors of press products by improving the infrastructure. They should provide insurance cover to vendors in case of accidents.”

