New Year: Omo-Agege To Deltans: Join me to build a new Delta

Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has urged Deltans to join him in building a new Delta by electing into power a personalities with competence, vision, character and courage.

The Obarisi of Urhobo land gave the charge in his New Year message to Deltans made available to journalists on Saturday, eve of Year 2023.

In the message where he preached togetherness, love, patience and forbearance among Deltans, the governorship candidate urged Deltans to reflect on how to liberate, salvage and set the state on the path of genuine progress.

“My fellow Deltans, As we usher in the New Year, I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.

“I pray for the warmth of God’s love to fill every heart and home. And as we celebrate, I also want to empathise with fellow citizens and residents of our dear State whose patience and forbearance have kept our State peaceful even in the face of undue hardship and deprivation from their entitlement to good governance.

“I believe that we will overcome whatever challenges we faced collectively and individually in the past as citizens and residents of one proud State and as a people.

“As we move into a very important year in our lives as a people; an election year, let us reflect on how to liberate and salvage our dear State, because power belongs to the people.

“Let us pay more attention to those things that truly unite us and eschew divisive tendencies. Let us pay attention to the issues that will bring about the needed development of the State and not things that will run us down.

“Let us show understanding towards one another and conduct ourselves in a manner that will set us on the path of progress,” he pleaded.

According to him, “the 2023 election offers us a chance to redress the wrongs of governance in Delta State by electing the right and qualified persons into positions of authority to govern our dear State.





“Our lives and the future of our nation and State will therefore depend on the choices we make.

“We have before us in the March 2023 election, an opportunity and responsibility to take back our State from the hands and control of the people who wasted our resources and betrayed our people.

“Responsible leadership is needed now, more than at any other time in our history, to provide guidance, hope and inspiration for our collective success.

“Delta State needs to create jobs and opportunities for her people. She wants modern infrastructure: better roads, better schools, better hospitals and improved security.

“She wants not more of the infamy that has been our lot. We have to get out of this muddle.

“We need to get out of this ditch and begin the process to chart a pathway for sustained growth and development before it is too late.