New Year Message: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lagosians, promises more impacting governance

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Gov Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday wished Nigerians, especially Lagosians a prosperous New Year, urging them to continue to live in peace and harmony and be law-abiding, just as he assured residents that bigger and greater things would happen in the New Year.
Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance in his New Year message, saying that his administration was committed to impacting the lives of the citizens in the New Year with legacy and iconic projects as well as critical infrastructure that would be commissioned in the state during the year.
According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, 2023 is the year his government will act with speed to deliver more dividends of good governance to Lagosians, promising to continue to deliver steadfast leadership that would lead to an even better life for Lagos residents.
“I wish every Lagosian a Happy New Year. We are thankful to God for the grace to see the New Year and we welcome 2023 with hope and faith.
“2022 was a year of great strides for us in Lagos. It was indeed a year that pushed us to constantly restrategise and act with wisdom.
‘2023 is the year we will act with speed to deliver more dividends of governance that you voted us in for. As your governor, I promise to continue to deliver steadfast leadership that will lead to an even better life for Lagosians,” he said.
The governor, however, urged Lagosians to perform their civic responsibilities during the 2023 General Elections and the National Population and Housing Census holding this year, saying the new year was very important for the country due to the two exercises holding within the period.
“The Year 2023 is very important for our country because it is a year for the general elections. It is also a year for the National Population and Housing Census. So, we all have to be on the same page. We have a responsibility as citizens to perform our civic role in all of these activities,” he advised.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, while wishing Lagos State residents a Happy New Year during the Greater Lagos Fiesta programme held at Eko Atlantic City, said 2023 would be a blessed year for Lagosians.
Sanwo-Olu was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the annual end-of-the-year entertainment tagged ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta,’ where thousands of Lagosians danced and prayed into the New Year.
“We thank God that we all made it to the New Year. We thank the Almighty father for preserving our lives because a lot of people could not make it. And it is not because we are better; it is because of the grace of God.
“The Year 2023 will be our blessed year. It will bring better things for all of us. Lagos is rising; may we not fall back. Lagos is moving forward, may Lagos not fall back. As Lagos is doing a lot of great things; we will not be victims of accidents, we will not be victims of kidnappings, and we will not be victims of any disaster.
“Lagos is moving forward. We are going higher and higher. I want to congratulate every one of us for making it to 2023 and I pray that we will celebrate another one next year in good health and with a lot of great things. We thank God for all of us.  We wish you a peaceful year,” he said.

