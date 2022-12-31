NGOs distributes relief materials to widows, less privileged in Osun

Relief materials worth thousands of naira were at the weekend donated by Oyewole Olopade Foundation to elderly people, widows and less privileged one in Osogbo,Osun state to improve their well-beings.

The chairman of the foundation, Engineer Yinka Oyewole,while distributing the items at Oke-onitea area of the town at an event tagged: “presents Medical outreach, gift distribution, and end of the year outreach”, hinted that the foundation was established to take care of humanity and pledged to continue in adding values to the needy ones in the society.

According to him,” the distribution of the items is to help the aged citizens, motivate them to improve on their quality’s of lives and to give back to humanity to appreciate God for his righteousness”.

He stated, “Today, we have about 550 registered beneficiaries, I can’t give the figure of people that are here today because many people joined us today and by the special grace of God we have made some arrangements that will cater for those that are not captured in our plans”.

“We provided eyes services and a lot of people have collected glasses and some of them will still collect today, and every beneficiary today is going home with raw food, and drink among others.

“This gathering is not partisan, it’s not political, I’m a Christian, and the beneficiary today according to my statistics are 82% of them are Muslim, we are doing it together, poverty has no identification, and adding value to humanity you don’t need to politicize it”.

“I’ have told them that, this has no political intonation, no political parties have ever given in a kobo, no one has ever contributed a dime. It was done by the Oyewole family.”

“We hold outreach on quarterly bases, each quarters expert will attend to the health issues of beneficiaries and whatever their problem may be, they will address it by giving drugs after diagnosis.”

He however expressed happiness to witness another annual celebration of God at the foundation and described his meeting with the aged, widows, family, and friends as significant to him and his Creator.

In his word, “I felt that there should be a need for us to impact on humanity, after the demise of my dad this philanthropy home was put in place and since then, we have been having outreaches to add value to the aged, the widow and the less privileged ones”.





“We have gathered to celebrate the love of God for sustaining us not because we are righteous but because we are only being here by the mercy of God Almighty”.

“This is our fifth programme and it has been a brilliant success, here is the corporate headquarters, we’ve held in other places where we have zoned them to.”

Speaking with our reporter,One of the beneficiaries, Pastor Oyewale said that, the foundation has changed the lives of old people by catering for their health, giving them gifts, relieving materials and prayed to God to bless the organizers of the foundation the more.

In a related development,No fewer than 22,000 residents of Ikire and Apomu of Irewole and Isokan local governments area of Osun state benefitted from the relief materials distributed by the “Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA) Foundation”at the weekend to the aged, widows and other less privileged ones in the society.

The foundation’s secretary, Mr. Gboyega Bakare while speaking at the event said,

the founder’s intention for the organization was for it to give back to the community and alleviate poverty in the state.

According to him,” We started our feeding with about 500 people in the areas, then expanded it to about 1500, and now we are feeding about 2000 people every day. To care for others, we must first ensure the safety of our own tentacles.”

He however explained that,”On December 27, 2021, “the Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA) foundation”, was officially established to serve the needs of the elderly, widows, orphans, physically challenged, and less privileged members of its local community.”