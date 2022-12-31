Lagos APC is united, without factions, says Spokesman

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Hon Seye Oladejo, has denied an alleged crisis rocking the state chapter, saying the party is united without any faction.

Some members of the party, had alleged that the state Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi run the affairs of the party unilaterally and as his personal business causing disunity among members.

Reacting to the allegations, Oladejo, described the alleged crisis as the imagination of the peddlers.

According to him, since his assumption of office, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has assiduously ensured that the party remains united by promoting fair-play and justice at all times.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication alleging imaginary crisis rocking Lagos State APC by some faceless persons.

Our initial reaction was to ignore the needless distraction coming at the peak of electioneering campaign.

However, we had a change of mind to prevent people from accepting this fiction as reality.

The entire story is at best the fertile imagination of the writer.

The Lagos State APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, came on board with an enviable track record of experience across the party and the three tiers of government.

He has been able to leverage on this to unify the party, break barriers and placate aggrieved party members.

He has a reputation as a team player, humble, selfless and considerate. He consults far and wide before taking decisions on party affairs.

There’s no doubt that his style of leadership compliments the landmark achievements of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu to ensure a seamless campaign that will guarantee our victory.





Since his assumption of office, he has assiduously ensured that the party is not factionalized by promoting fair-play and justice at all times.

Despite the short notice, the Lagos Presidential rally at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere, has been widely acknowledged as one of the best in terms of organization, mobilization, media coverage and security arrangements.

Likewise for the Governorship election flag-off at Mobolaji, Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The State Campaign Committee has been deliberately decentralized to be more participatory in order to reach the grassroots.

The committee is made of Governance Advisory Committee members, State Party Executive members, members of the cabinet, National Assembly members, Lagos State House of Assembly members, Council Chairmen and other stakeholders with remarkable wealth of experience.

The state chairman’s greatest strength is his approachable nature through which he has been able to mobilize market men and women, artisans, ethnic groups, youths and other stakeholders towards the coming elections.